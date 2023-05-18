Adoption event with Beachy Beach Real Estate and Heartland Rescue Ranch

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone looking for some positive energy, or a new best friend this weekend, what better place to be than Puppy Palooza.

From puppy kisses and food vendors to a DJ and Karaoke, come out and show some love to the animals at Heartland Rescue Ranch and help them find their forever home.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beachy Beach Real Estate.

All donations will be matched by Garrett “Mr850″ up to $500 total and everyone donating will have their name entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card to Firefly Restaurant, and 50 percent of Waffle Queen’s food proceeds will be donated to Heartland Rescue Ranch.

For more information on the event and examples of things to donate visit the Puppy Palooza on Facebook.

