Arnold Road southbound lanes open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Changes are coming to the Y intersection on Front Beach Road.

Starting Thursday drivers in Panama City Beach will have a new traffic pattern. Southbound traffic on Arnold Road is being shifted to the new pavement as work begins on the other side of the roadway. The roundabout in that area, located at 79 and Front Beach where the Y currently exists, will also be fully functional.

This comes as the city marks a milestone in what they call segment three of the Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Agency Project.

“The CRA program is designed to enhance the corridor for multimodal uses so for bicyclists, pedestrians, transit vehicles basically all other road users besides motor vehicles,” said CRA Assistant Project Manager Scott Passmore.

The 1.2-mile project includes new traffic lanes, turning lanes, a roundabout, landscaped medians, transit/bicycle lanes, sidewalks, lighting, signalization, landscaping, utility undergrounding, stormwater retention, signage and pavement markings.

Construction began in early 2021 and is only about halfway completed.

“It’s a fairly complicated project,” Passmore said. “We’ve had multiple storm sewers that we’ve had to install underground. We’re undergrounding all the utility facilities... So, we have a lot of things that go underground so what happens is typically you see not a lot of progress during that because we’re going in and kind of doing the heart surgery on the patient.”

Local businesses are feeling the impacts of the project. Sandbar Seafood & BBQ Joint Co-owner David Humphreys says the ongoing construction efforts have been bad for business.

“We support the city doing the project we think it’s a wonderful thing it has however if you’re going to make an omelet you got to break some eggs and we’ve lost a significant amount of money due to the project,” Humphreys said. “We’re excited to see it more forward and hopefully it’ll help things if they get it done hopefully it’ll get better.”

The project is expected to be completed in December. In the meantime, officials ask that residents maintain patience during the process.

“Bear with us during construction,” said the project manager. “Please slow down during work zones and look out for workers. we appreciate everybody’s patience with us as we work steadily completing this project.”

