Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina

Crews are fighting a large fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte. Credit: Sophie Mueller
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding at a construction site in the area of South Park Mall.

Destiny Hawkins said she could see flames and smoke from the ninth floor of a nearby business complex.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

Police reported the roads near the area are closed as crews work to contain the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Details surface on toddler death investigation
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car
33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
Accused killer of pregnant Jackson County woman faces new charge

Latest News

Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream
Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing...
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck like never before
First full-size 3D scan of Titanic shows shipwreck in new light
Joy Ryan and her grandson Brad Ryan traveled across the country to visit all of the U.S....
93-year-old woman and grandson complete quest to visit all 63 US national parks