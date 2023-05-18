More scattered storms develop today for both the coast and inland

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with clouds on the increase, not much will be found early on for rain. Later this morning and into the afternoon we’ll have scattered showers starting up on the coast and drifting inland into the afternoon.

It’s another warm and humid start, but not as stifling. We’re getting the morning started in the upper 60s today.

You’ll still want to dress comfortably today and carry the umbrella. As temperatures warm into the low 80s by midday, we’ll see some storms start to fire up along a weak sea breeze front by 11am near the coast.

A weak cold front from the north is helping to pin the sea breeze closer to the coast to start up the rain today. They’ll be widely scattered along the coast today and only gradually move inland into the afternoon where those on I-10 may have to wait until 3pm to catch one. This same setup will return into Friday as well but with fewer storms actually firing up as the cold front weakens and stalls out.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build into Saturday’s forecast to limit rains to a few stray storms in the afternoon. But another front moves down into the Southeast on Sunday to help gather a healthy scattering of some midday and afternoon showers or storms.

You’ll still find plenty of dry time during the days ahead as the storms, if you catch one, only lasts for 30 minutes to an hour. However, some storms will have potential for dropping heavy rains during that brief stint.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy by mid-morning with scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms firing up along the coast by 11am and shifting inland into the afternoon where they’ll reach I-10 by 3pm. Thanks to the scattering of rain, we’ll keep temperatures closer to the low to mid 80s today. Your 7 Day Forecast has these brief bouts of scattered storms developing for both the coast and inland areas over the next few days, but maybe not as many as we’ll see today.

x

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.