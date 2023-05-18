More suspects in Cottondale theft investigation

(from left to right) Hernandez and Fernandez are facing charges of grand theft over $10,000.
(from left to right) Hernandez and Fernandez are facing charges of grand theft over $10,000.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two more suspects have been revealed in a Jackson County theft investigation, and deputies say one of them is still at large.

On March 5, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had received a call from Sapp’s Land & Excavating, who claimed equipment had been stolen from their semi-trucks.

Officials say they determined doors, headlights, and air breathers were missing from several vehicles. Early on in the investigation, deputies say suspects were spotted on camera stealing the items, and found similar crimes happened in Bay County.

Reinel Hernandez Vigoa was arrested after one of the vehicles allegedly used in the theft was traced back to him, and he had active felony warrants in Louisiana.

After further investigation, JCSO says two other suspects have been identified in connection with the theft.

Ramon Fernandez and Marcelino Mena Hernandez are facing charges of grand theft over $100,000.

Fernandez is currently in Bay County Jail and will be extradited to Jackson County. However, Hernandez is still at large and has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Details surface on toddler death investigation
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary

Latest News

Autumn is a senior at Franklin County High School.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
Autumn is a senior at Franklin County High School.
This week's 850 Strong Student of the Week is Autumn Loesch
Adoption event with Beachy Beach Real Estate and Heartland Rescue Ranch
Adoption event with Beachy Beach Real Estate and Heartland Rescue Ranch
Adoption event with Beachy Beach Real Estate and Heartland Rescue Ranch
Adoption event with Beachy Beach Real Estate and Heartland Rescue Ranch