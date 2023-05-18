More suspects in Cottondale theft investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two more suspects have been revealed in a Jackson County theft investigation, and deputies say one of them is still at large.

On March 5, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had received a call from Sapp’s Land & Excavating, who claimed equipment had been stolen from their semi-trucks.

Officials say they determined doors, headlights, and air breathers were missing from several vehicles. Early on in the investigation, deputies say suspects were spotted on camera stealing the items, and found similar crimes happened in Bay County.

Reinel Hernandez Vigoa was arrested after one of the vehicles allegedly used in the theft was traced back to him, and he had active felony warrants in Louisiana.

After further investigation, JCSO says two other suspects have been identified in connection with the theft.

Ramon Fernandez and Marcelino Mena Hernandez are facing charges of grand theft over $100,000.

Fernandez is currently in Bay County Jail and will be extradited to Jackson County. However, Hernandez is still at large and has an active warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

