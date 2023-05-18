Publix Sports Park set to hand out sports gear Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There is a rather nice event set to take place Saturday at Publix Sports Park in Panama City Beach, an event that will help youngsters in the area who may need a little help in terms of playing sports!

Yeah we’re really excited, this Saturday we have a youth sporting goods equipment swap.” Sports Park G.M. Mike Higgins told us. “And a community day here at the park. So the community is invited. But primarily the reason is trying to get families that need sporting equipment to play sports, the opportunity to have that. You know to play sports, a lot of people, studies have shown the reason that they don’t play is because they don’t have equipment. So we want to change that narrative a little bit. Give the community members here in Panama City Beach in Panama City the chance to compete in sports.”

As to what equipment will be doled out, and how it was collected, Higgins told us this. “We’ve been collecting sporting goods throughout the community for the last six weeks. The receptacles we are told have had a great response all over town, all regions, all locations. Culvers, Chick-fil-A, many others have sites right now. We have a receptacle here at the park where people can donate. And then it will just be given out to people first come first serve on Saturday.”

That event runs from 9 to noon Saturday, the park is also hosting a Perfect Game baseball tournament this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.