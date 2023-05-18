PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Autumn Loesch.

“I am honored. It almost makes me feel like a small-town celebrity having a news station come down to our tiny little county,” said Autumn.

Autumn is a senior at Franklin County High School and has attended the school since kindergarten. She said this is what she calls home.

“I live on the island. The island has been my home for the past 17 years. It’s just this little place that I’ve called home for forever,” said Autumn.

She doesn’t just call the island home, but she treats it like it’s her home as well.

Autumn was nominated for always volunteering her time to help keep her community clean.

She said, “It’s just something I look forward too. Growing up on these beaches and walking around seeing the wildlife and having the trash there just eats me up knowing that’s on our beach. We are known for our beaches and when there’s trash on it, it’s not very pleasing.”

She has never missed a day with the St. George Island Trash Patrol or the Franklin County Coastal Cleanup. She’s been active in these clean ups since 2010.

Autumn is set to graduate this year and wants to get into physical therapy.

She says she wants to break the stigma that women can’t have muscles, be strong, or be in that field.

While in school, she said she wants to find her footing in college first then travel. She said, “I want to travel really. I’m okay with doing my classes and stuff online. I’ve been to Italy, Mexico, and the Bahamas, and I want to keep traveling.”

From the other side of two bridges and the county line, WJHG wishes you nothing but the best Autumn!

