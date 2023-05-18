Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another warm and humid summery night in the panhandle. Showers will linger into the evening hours. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s to near 70. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Thursday expect more scattered storms. Rain chances will be highest inland (70%) w/lower rain chances near the coast (40%). Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. As we move into the weekend we will see rain chances decrease to 20-30%. Highs will remain in the 80s.

