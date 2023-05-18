Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after troopers say she was run over by her own tractor.

On Thursday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car for unlawful speeding on State Road 20 in Calhoun County.

The driver told the trooper there was a woman that had been run over by a farm tractor on Boy Blue Road.

The trooper advised an FHP dispatcher and EMS of the situation and followed the driver to the residence.

The female was reportedly found lying on the ground near the tractor, where the trooper began first aid until EMS arrived.

According to FHP, the 72-year-old woman was driving the tractor when she stepped off to close a gate. That’s when her leg hit the gear shift, causing the tractor to go back into gear. The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home which caused it to stop.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County EMS, and Clarksville Fire Department.

Next of kin have been notified.

