Bay County Animal Shelter experiences overcrowding, animals in need of adoption

Animals in Bay County in need of their 'furever' homes.
Animals in Bay County in need of their 'furever' homes.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local shelters are hoping you will open your heart and home to one of the animals especially now. That’s because many of the shelters are overcrowded.

Bay County Animal Control division manager Kathy Beatson said they try to make appointments for adoptions, to manage the population.

If not, they risk being euthanized.

But sometimes animals come in unexpectedly and staff members are left with their hands tied.

“That’s not animals we’re planning to take, and we’ll have to hold them longer than normal. So, you always have things like that that are part of animal control that you can’t control,” Beatson said. “So, we have to make sure that we have room for all of that so we’re not having to pull animals and put them down at the last minute.”

Beatson gave her best advice for those wanting furry companions.

“You really have to think about what you’re getting into when you get an animal,” Beatson said. “There are costs associated, and that’s a responsibility you have to take on.”

Beatson also said there are many programs that they utilize at the Bay County Jail and the North Florida Reception Center.

They get involved to help train animals and almost all are adopted.

If you’re looking for a furry companion, or simply an animal to foster, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Details surface on toddler death investigation
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary

Latest News

State Baseball Championship
Chipley High Baseball wins first state championship
Faces: Glitzy Glam Bus Spa
Hot Car Crimes
St. George Island State Park Number One
Dr. Beach Ranks St. George Island State Park Number One In The Nation