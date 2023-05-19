Bay County Animal Shelter experiences overcrowding, animals in need of adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local shelters are hoping you will open your heart and home to one of the animals especially now. That’s because many of the shelters are overcrowded.

Bay County Animal Control division manager Kathy Beatson said they try to make appointments for adoptions, to manage the population.

If not, they risk being euthanized.

But sometimes animals come in unexpectedly and staff members are left with their hands tied.

“That’s not animals we’re planning to take, and we’ll have to hold them longer than normal. So, you always have things like that that are part of animal control that you can’t control,” Beatson said. “So, we have to make sure that we have room for all of that so we’re not having to pull animals and put them down at the last minute.”

Beatson gave her best advice for those wanting furry companions.

“You really have to think about what you’re getting into when you get an animal,” Beatson said. “There are costs associated, and that’s a responsibility you have to take on.”

Beatson also said there are many programs that they utilize at the Bay County Jail and the North Florida Reception Center.

They get involved to help train animals and almost all are adopted.

If you’re looking for a furry companion, or simply an animal to foster, click here.

