Dr. Beach Ranks St. George Island State Park Number One In The Nation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - “Dr. Beach,” released his top 10 public beaches for the year, and St. George Island State Park topped the list. He has ranked America’s 650 public beaches on an annual basis for the past 33 years.

“I think he is spot on,” said resident Nathan Carraras. “I’ve lived here for two years and I’ve been to other beaches around the nation and St. George has got to be number one especially if you’re coming here out of season there is no one here there is miles and miles of beaches.”

Director of the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, John Solomon, said the ranking is a huge deal.

“When we got the message this morning that we were number one it was an amazing feat to know a small rural community in north Florida made the top list, Dr. Beach’s list is just an amazing accomplishment,” said Soloman.

Solomon said previously St. George has been ranked number four.

“To be named number one beach by Dr. Beach because that is a very hard list to get on,” said Soloman.

It’s not hard to imagine why St. George Island made the list.

“It’s nice to walk down the beach that right now is not crowded it’s not slammed with people, you can pick up seashells and relax and enjoy the time with your family and I think that’s what makes the attraction to St. George Island the best,” said Soloman.

People on the beach told NewsChannel seven that the clear water and white sand are what attracted them.

“We heard wonderful things about the beach.” said tourist David Woerner. “The beaches in Texas tend to be a little muddier and the water not that clear. We know this area in Florida is known for having clear water and nice white sandy beaches so here we are,” said David Woerner a tourist.

Woerner and his family are visiting the area for the first time and said the first time’s a charm.

They said knowing it’s number one is the icing on the cake.

“We didn’t realize it was ranked number until we got in the parking lot and started loading up,” so we made a good choice good timing. said Woerner.

Click here for the full list of beaches.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.