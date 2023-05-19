Faces and Places of the Panhandle: Glitzy Glamour Spa.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local business is bringing a spa experience right to your front lawn. Glitzy Glamour Spa is a mobile spa business that takes the stress and hassle out of driving to a spa to relax.

The glamorous woman behind the driver’s seat and owner of the business is Leslie Coker.

“I am a licensed full specialist, so I offer nail services, facials, waxing, and partial massages,” Coker said.

Leslie tells NewsChannel 7 she has been working in the industry for more than 20 years but had never thought of putting a spa business on wheels until her son brought it up.

Now the rest is history.

“So through nights of sitting together talking business and brainstorming, and he was like Mom you should start a mobile spa business and I said you know what I should,” Coker said.

Now the rest is history and the glitzy bus is in full swing operating Monday through Friday.

Coker said that her customers love rolling out of bed to get their self-care treatments.

“People love walking out their front door coming onto the bus. They don’t have to fight traffic lines put makeup on get dressed up. They get to actually sit inside of the bus and look out the windows and enjoy nature the flowers even the Gulf if that is your view,” Coker said.

A manicure or a massage by the Gulf doesn’t sound too bad right?

If you would like to book a service Coker said to just simply visit her website.

“It has my menu and my price list you can book there at your convenience, 24 hours, and you could pre-pay if you would like for your convenience, I give you a 24-hour notice by email and I show up in this gorgeous bus,” Coker said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.