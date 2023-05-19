Food truck robbery suspect caught

Added charge of cruelty towards a child
Stanley is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a...
Stanley is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of cruelty toward a child, abuse without great harm.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A robbery suspect has been caught after police say he stole from a food truck.

On Monday, Panama City Police were told a man had walked into a food truck on 15th Street, showed a gun and robbed the two victims inside.

While committing the crime, the man allegedly waved the firearm in the direction of children in the truck and then ran off.

During the investigation, PCPD says they found 30-year-old Rexavion J. Stanley had been seen near Macedonia Apartments wearing similar clothing of the suspect from captured surveillance footage.

On Tuesday, BCSO reportedly arrested Stanley on an unrelated domestic violence charge. Officials say Stanley was found to have a tattoo matching a tattoo seen on the suspect’s hand.

Stanley is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of cruelty towards a child, and abuse without great harm.

Officials would like to stress this case is not related to the robbery of two Dollar General stores last month.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car

Latest News

The organization is teaming up with the Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to...
World Changes is coming to Panama City
Publix Sports Park hosting giveaway event Saturday
Youth Sports Equipment Swap on Saturday
Gibbens is facing charges of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age.
Man arrested for child sexual abuse
The Summers County Sheriff’s Office confirms it responded to a call of a bomb threat at Summers...
Middle schooler arrested for “kill list” at Freeport school