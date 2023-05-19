Food truck robbery suspect caught

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A robbery suspect has been caught after police say he stole from a food truck.

On Monday, Panama City Police were told a man had walked into a food truck on 15th Street, showed a gun and robbed the two victims inside.

While committing the crime, the man allegedly waved the firearm in the direction of children in the truck and then ran off.

During the investigation, PCPD says they found 30-year-old Rexavion J. Stanley had been seen near Macedonia Apartments wearing similar clothing of the suspect from captured surveillance footage.

On Tuesday, BCSO reportedly arrested Stanley on an unrelated domestic violence charge. Officials say Stanley was found to have a tattoo matching a tattoo seen on the suspect’s hand.

Stanley is facing charges of robbery with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of cruelty towards a child, and abuse without great harm.

Officials would like to stress this case is not related to the robbery of two Dollar General stores last month.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously via their Tip411 app.

