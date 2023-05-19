FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jordan Crowder

INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction for Freedom Friday.

After meeting Jordan Crowder, you might describe him as an active person, but he found himself in a dark place that almost took his life.

“A lot of things were culminating, you know, stresses from family life and business. My mother had passed away. We had a big move and a lot of changes in my life,” he explains.

Crowder says alcohol and drugs became his coping mechanism and his medicine, that turned into his poison.

“Then it got to this tipping point I got really, really sick,” he describes his near-death experience, “It kind of just shakes you to your core and makes you realize, OK, you’re not invincible.”

This turned into the birth of a new life after going in and out of the hospital.

“I swore to them that I wouldn’t be another statistic that they wouldn’t see me back in there,” he said, “We replaced all of those sort of unhealthy things with healthier alternatives, and we restructured our lives at a complete 180,” Crowder added.

It wasn’t just habits and who he was around that had to change, he says he had to see himself differently.

“Whenever I was picturing and visualizing my sober self, I saw myself as a free-loving kind of a Beachy surfer bum, kind of a guy,” he describes what became the cover of his book he wrote, while running his own business.

When Crowder isn’t paddle boarding, doing yoga, or walking on the beach with his wife, he’s looking for ways to encourage others to step out and find their own path of success.

His book shares his sobriety journey, life lessons learned, and advice tips on how to become an entrepreneur.

Click here to learn more about Crowder, his book, and more about his business.

