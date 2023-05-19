FWC reminds boaters to stay safe during National Safe Boating Week

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Wildlife Commission is kicking off its summer boating season by prioritizing safety.

From May 20-26, FWC is delivering an annual reminder for boaters to stay safe as they enjoy recreational activities on Florida waters.

Florida is known as the “Boating Capital of the World” and has over 1 million registered vessels across the state.

According to FWC, in 2022, 54% of all vessel accidents were from collisions. Primary causes for these incidents were inexperience or inattentiveness.

70% of operators involved in accidents had no formal boating education.

Officials encourage boaters to avoid danger by paying attention, maintaining awareness at all angles and even taking a boater safety course.

FWC also urges everyone to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while on the water, and avoid drugs or alcohol while operating a boat.

To report dangerous boating activity, the public can call 888-404-FWCC (3922). You can also download the FWC Wildlife Alert app.

