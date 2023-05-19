Man arrested for child sexual abuse

Gibbens is facing charges of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age.
Gibbens is facing charges of capital sexual battery on a child less than 12 years of age.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is under arrest after deputies say he was accused of sexual abuse of a 5-year-old.

On Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) hotline.

DCF told deputies accusations were made against 61-year-old Richard D. Gibbens.

Officials say the juvenile was identified and interviewed, where the child said they were sexually abused by Gibbens.

Within a few hours of the report, investigators say they located Gibbens, arrested him for capital sexual battery on a child less than 12, and booked into Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car

Latest News

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office confirms it responded to a call of a bomb threat at Summers...
Middle schooler arrested for “kill list” at Freeport school
Panama City Comedy Club's Upcoming Events
This culinary teacher isn't just teaching his students how to cook but also other important...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Animal Shelters in bay County Overcrowded