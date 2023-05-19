Man arrested for child sexual abuse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is under arrest after deputies say he was accused of sexual abuse of a 5-year-old.

On Thursday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) hotline.

DCF told deputies accusations were made against 61-year-old Richard D. Gibbens.

Officials say the juvenile was identified and interviewed, where the child said they were sexually abused by Gibbens.

Within a few hours of the report, investigators say they located Gibbens, arrested him for capital sexual battery on a child less than 12, and booked into Bay County Jail.

