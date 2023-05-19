Officials emphasize safety amid toddler car deaths

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hot car crimes are on the rise and with the hot summer months rolling in leaving a child in a car could result in fatal heat strokes.

Panama City Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Smith says temperatures can rise quickly.

“On a day like today that’s 90 degrees that temperature can increase by 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes which is usually what’s doing the most damage and then as time goes on it’s getting even hotter and hotter up to 140, 150 degrees, Smith said.”

Tuesday a 2-year-old child died in Holmes County after being left in a car for at least 14 hours. According to the Panama City Police Department a Colorado couple dining at a local restaurant was charged with three counts of child neglect after leaving three children ages 2, 3, 7 in a car unattended for more than 30 minutes. The vehicle was not running, and the windows were only cracked open. EMS arrived to evaluate the children and found the 2-year-old severely dehydrated and with severe redness in the face.

Officials say forgetting a child in the car could happen to anyone.

Kevin Burns is the Sergeant of the Criminal Investigation Division at Panama City Beach Police Department. He says there are ways to help prevent such disasters from occurring.

“Look before you lock, check the backseat of the vehicle for your child or infant. Make sure they’re not there, Burns said. “There are other reminders you can have on your phone, and I know some new vehicles have reminders that say check backseat for child. There are some other things where you can have a stuffed animal in the front seat or a baby diaper bag and that could kind of cue you to look in back seat before you exit the vehicle.”

Officials say if you see a kid unattended in a car call 911 and act fast.

“If the child seems to be in distress and it’s hot out and there’s no one around break the window save that child’s life,” said the sergeant. “Don’t stand there and think what do I do, what do I do.”

The Holmes County pair is currently in jail. They are being charged with child neglect, meth possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials say more charges could be on the way once the result of an autopsy is complete.

