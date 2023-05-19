Panama City Police ask for public’s help finding missing adult

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen on May 5.

David William John Clark, 32, described as a white male was last seen in the 900 block of Huntington Drive in Panama City on May 5. He is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

