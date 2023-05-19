Showers around for otherwise hot & humid weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

We will see cloud coverage clear out by the afternoon hours today with temperatures adjusting accordingly to the sunshine. Highs reach the mid-80s throughout the area with a humid feel. Another round of showers will be possible in the afternoon hours, generally spotty in nature. Expect more of the same for the weekend, with dry air suppressing shower activity on Saturday and a cold front creating an opportunity for more widespread showers on Sunday. The chances of rain are 20% and 40%, respectively. Highs remain in the mid-80s during this time. The rainy summer pattern sticks around for Monday, then comparably drier conditions return for mid-week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.