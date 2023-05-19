Showers around for otherwise hot & humid weekend

Scattered showers continue Friday and into the weekend, with perhaps a larger area of storm coverage on Sunday as a front passes.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

We will see cloud coverage clear out by the afternoon hours today with temperatures adjusting accordingly to the sunshine. Highs reach the mid-80s throughout the area with a humid feel. Another round of showers will be possible in the afternoon hours, generally spotty in nature. Expect more of the same for the weekend, with dry air suppressing shower activity on Saturday and a cold front creating an opportunity for more widespread showers on Sunday. The chances of rain are 20% and 40%, respectively. Highs remain in the mid-80s during this time. The rainy summer pattern sticks around for Monday, then comparably drier conditions return for mid-week.

