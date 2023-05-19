This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

Golden Apple Award Winner
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is cooking up something good all the way from Marianna K-8 school in Jackson County.

John M. Wynn, the Culinary Arts Teacher, said, “We do our best! You know how moms say, we put our foot in it. Yes, we put our foot in it. That’s exactly right.”

Mr. Wynn earned this award because he always goes above and beyond for his students.

Mr. Wynn teaches culinary arts, but he also educates the kids about life, how to serve the community, and to have respect for one another.

It’s like one big life burrito all wrapped up in his classroom.

“I wanted it to be something more than a class, so the kids and I decided to rename it. We decided to name it The Table because some of the best conversations you have are centered around the table,” said Mr. Wynn.

Congratulations Mr. Wynn!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car

Latest News

The Summers County Sheriff’s Office confirms it responded to a call of a bomb threat at Summers...
Middle schooler arrested for “kill list” at Freeport school
Panama City Comedy Club's Upcoming Events
Animal Shelters in bay County Overcrowded
2023 Blessing of the Fleet