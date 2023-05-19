PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is cooking up something good all the way from Marianna K-8 school in Jackson County.

John M. Wynn, the Culinary Arts Teacher, said, “We do our best! You know how moms say, we put our foot in it. Yes, we put our foot in it. That’s exactly right.”

Mr. Wynn earned this award because he always goes above and beyond for his students.

Mr. Wynn teaches culinary arts, but he also educates the kids about life, how to serve the community, and to have respect for one another.

It’s like one big life burrito all wrapped up in his classroom.

“I wanted it to be something more than a class, so the kids and I decided to rename it. We decided to name it The Table because some of the best conversations you have are centered around the table,” said Mr. Wynn.

Congratulations Mr. Wynn!

