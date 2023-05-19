Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with mainly dry conditions. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog in spots Friday morning as well. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 20% at the coast and 30-40% inland. Rain chances remain spotty over the weekend with highs in the 80s and lows near 70.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car
A Holmes County toddler is dead and now the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
Details surface on toddler death investigation
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary

Latest News

A few storms will be possible on Friday mainly inland
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the scattering of storms for the midday and afternoon today.
More scattered storms develop today for both the coast and inland
Rain chances will be higher inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will be higher inland on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast