Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight with mainly dry conditions. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Watch for patchy fog in spots Friday morning as well. On Friday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 20% at the coast and 30-40% inland. Rain chances remain spotty over the weekend with highs in the 80s and lows near 70.

