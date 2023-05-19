World Changers are coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The World Changers organization is bringing volunteers to Panama City in July.

The organization is teaming up with the Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to complete home improvement projects for the residents in Downtown North and Millville.

The projects can range from painting to repairing a porch and more. However, in order to receive assistance you must apply and occupy a home in those districts.

No electrical or interior improvements will be provided. Homeowners will be notified by the Panama City CRA as to whether or not their house has been selected by a volunteer group.

Applications are available on the City’s website, www.panamacity.gov, or at City Hall, located at 501 Harrison Avenue in Room 206. Applications are due on June 15, 2023.

