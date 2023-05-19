Youth Sports Equipment Swap on Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Head over to the Publix Sports Park on Saturday for a free youth sports equipment swap.

Public Sports Park, Coastal Waste and Recycling, and United Way of Northwest Florida are partnering together to host this community event.

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. families can claim gently used sports equipment. Again, all equipment claimed is free of charge.

Attendees can also receive free sports physicals from Pancare, enjoy inflatable obstacles, and participate in other fun family activities provided by local community organizations. The first 200 attendees will receive swag bags courtesy of Coastal Waste and Recycling.

NewsChannel 7 is told the leftover equipment will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

