The Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force visits Tyndall Air Force Base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base continues to rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Michael. On Friday, the senior-most member of the United States Air Force stopped by to get a first-hand look at all of the progress.

Charles Q. Brown, Jr. is a Four Star General and is the Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force. General Brown’s responsibilities include organizing, training, and equipping more than 600,000 military members.

As Tyndall begins to pivot towards the F-35, General Brown said he is excited to see how Tyndall will serve the Air Force with its new mission.

”We’re always trying to grow our capabilities, and it’s the aspect of thinking about what Tyndall has been able to do in terms of an air superiority base - from the F-15C to the F-22 and now the F-35. Watching and being here today to see all the construction, and how the mission is brought in here at Tyndall, I’m very pleased. Like I said earlier, I’m really excited that the F-35 is coming here, and the additional capabilities it’ll provide.” said Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff USAF.

He also said he is proud to see the progress made by Tyndall Airmen.

“I think the last time I was at Tyndall was about 20 years ago. I’ll just tell you I don’t recognize it in some aspects because of all the construction and the things that are being done here. And that part’s exciting. And they are on the fleeing edge of being able to lay out the future for not only Tyndall but really for the Air Force as we look and think about the installation of the future,” Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff USAF said.

General Brown said that the devastation of Tyndall allows the base to start from scratch, with new ideas, new technology, and the use of more clean energy.

In addition, the General said the installation of the future provides an opportunity to move the Air Force itself into the future as well.

