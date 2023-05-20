Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New developments in one of the most notorious murder cases in Bay County. Monique Turenne was released from prison on Friday as a free woman. The case involved a love triangle.

She was released from prison Friday after serving 18 years for her part in the death of her husband in February of 1996.

Canadian Air Force Major David Turenne was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base at the time of his death. Monique’s lover David Crompton was convicted of using a claw hammer to kill David Turenne.

Crompton is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder. The murder happened outside Turenne’s home in Panama City.

Crompton has maintained Monique is the one who killed her husband.

She fought extradition from Canada until 2005 when she was convicted of second-degree murder. But Friday she walked out of a Florida prison a free woman.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WestRock Paper Mill is for sale.
Future of paper mill property looks bright
(from left to right) Damien Roberts, Onnie Clements, Robert Sumerall, Gerrard Evans, and Delana...
Investigation leads to five narcotics arrests
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Police say the suspect (above) was a black male riding a blue Beach Cruiser bike, wearing a...
Suspect search for marijuana dispensary burglary
O’Connor-Avion and Conklin were both charged with three counts of child neglect without great...
Couple charged after leaving children in car

Latest News

Gen. CQ. Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff USAF - Courtesy: DVIDS
The Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force visits Tyndall Air Force Base
Chief Staff Of Air Force Visit
Chipley Baseball Returns
Chipley Baseball Returns
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens