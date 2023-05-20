NICU serves as safe haven for premature babies

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Delivering a baby brings its own set of challenges. However, bringing a baby into the world before its due date can paint an entirely different picture.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Family Birth Place in Miramar Beach tries to make that picture brighter. Hospital officials say it’s the only neonatal intensive care unit or “NICU” in Walton and Okaloosa Counties to service families in that area. The NICU opened in 2020.

One family in particular is grateful for it.

“I had just gone to the obstetrician, and she told me at 30 weeks, anything can happen,” Mother Mary Raines said. “Literally a couple of days later I started having contractions and I went into labor.”

Their son, Ezra, was coming nine weeks early. However, they said they experienced comfort during the emergency.

“I’m telling you, those NICU nurses, they are like angels,” Raines said.

She wasn’t the only one experiencing something for the first time that day.

“Well, you never forget those first ones,” RN Supervisor of the Neonatal ICU Brandy Kirby said. “Your first kid, your first baby of your own, but the first one that we were able to care for and he was healthy. There were no hiccups in his care.”

Ezra Raines was the first premature baby delivered at just 31 weeks at that particular hospital.

Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast President Bryan Walrath said its NICU can service babies at 30 weeks or just under three pounds.

“We went from a little bit of a teleservice to a full complement of neonatologists who can work 24/7 now,” Walrath said.

It’s not just a job for the neonatologists and other staff.

“When you go home, you’re thinking about these families,” Kirby said. “You’re thinking about families like Ezra and wondering how they’re doing, and then you’re thinking back on the day. Did we do everything for each family that we needed to?”

Hospital officials said it’s already cared for more than 600 premature babies since its opening three years ago. They also said more than 1,200 babies were born prematurely in Walton and Okaloosa Counties in the past three years alone.

