26th Annual Blessing of the Fleet set sail

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - St Andrews was bustling Saturday for an important cause.

The 26th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place at the St Andrews Marina. It honors those who make a living on the Gulf and those who lost their lives at sea.

You could buy a $10 fish fry plate and visit a number of local vendors. A live band also played some tunes.

The money raised at the event benefits Second Chance of Northwest Florida. It’s a nonprofit that serves adults with traumatic brain injuries and their families.

“I always tell our board members, it’s all about our members,” Second Chance of Northwest Florida Chairman Andre Boyd said. “We are here because we need to make a difference in their life, and this is how we’re going to do it.”

The traditional Burning of the Socks also took place. It’s meant to mark the transition from colder to warmer weather months. NewsChannel 7 was told the goal was to raise around $20,000 this year.

