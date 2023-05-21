Mosley High School band holds car show fundraiser for an upcoming trip

Mosley High's Band is chosen to perform in London and hold a community event to help raise funds for the trip.(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosley High School band students are preparing to head across the pond. They held a car show fundraiser event Saturday, with local support in order to raise the funds for their travel.

Mosley High’s band has been chosen to perform at a New Year’s event in London.

The school’s parking lot became the spot for a mini-car show Saturday. The event was also meant to give back to the community by having many local coffee and food businesses set up.

Mosley’s Band Director, Douglas Dobos, said support from the community is very visible and the students notice it too.

“I know they already do feel supported by this community like Lynn Haven, Panama City, Bay County,” Dobos said. “I think an event like this is very visible; it’s a tangible representation of that support from the county.”

The band is set to leave for London in late December 2023.

