Spotty showers Sunday, more widespread rain to start the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

Another round of patchy fog is on the way tonight, with some visibility issues lingering beyond sunrise. We’ll see the fog lead to a layer of clouds for an hour or two before mostly sunny skies emerge by around 10 a.m. Expect temperatures to warm quickly as a result, with very humid air throughout the Panhandle and highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll be watching for another round of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the best chance for rain north of the bays and east of HW-79.

An approaching front will struggle to sink into our area by Sunday night, but it’ll have some noticeable impacts on our area. On Monday, the boundary stalls, becoming the focal point for more widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. The chance of rain is 60%. That front will remain stationary for Tuesday, with a similar coverage of rain. On Wednesday, the front will finally sag south and clear our area, allowing for drier air to move in. Expect decreased rain chances Thursday through Saturday as a result. Highs Monday and Tuesday will sit in the mid to low 80s with a return to the middle and upper 80s possible for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.