Stormy pattern develops for start of the work week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday folks!

Rain activity will end by around 8 P.M. tonight, with mostly cloudy and otherwise dry conditions overnight. High humidity and light winds will create an opportunity for more fog between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. across our area, with the worst visibilities around HWY 20 and I10. Overnight lows will only fall to around 70 degrees.

Monday will kickstart a generally stormy pattern for a couple of days, as this weekend’s cold front stalls out across our area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late morning hours, with a few stronger storms and heavy rainfall expected due to the presence of a rather unstable atmosphere. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle and lower 80s, but those should cool quickly in the wake of any heavy showers. Storm development throughout the late afternoon and evening will be rather chaotic, as outflow boundaries from dying storms collide to ignite new storms elsewhere in the Panhandle. You’ll want to have a raincoat and an umbrella nearby throughout the day, with the chance of rain at 70%.

The now-stationary front will linger into Tuesday as well, with similar impacts expected. A few showers may continue into the morning on Wednesday as well before we say goodbye to the front and it sags to our south.

This entire process will foster a slew of changes to what’s been a very consistent month across the Panhandle. You’ll enjoy noticeably cooler high temperatures come Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, with highs generally in the low 80s and select areas not even climbing out of the 70s. Even when the rain ends Thursday, crisp, comfortable mornings will become more common as humidity falls and overnight lows settle into the low 60s. That drier air will also generate much lower chances of rain Thursday through the weekend, with only a handful of hit-or-miss storms each afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend, aided by sunny skies, with highs returning to the middle and upper 80s by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.