Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County

FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.(KBTX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reports a double-fatal car crash occurred on CR 386 in Gulf County late Saturday evening.

A 16 and 18-year-old male died, according to FHP. Law enforcement said the older male from Port St. Joe was the driver and the younger male from Wewahitchka was the passenger.

FHP officials said a sedan was heading southbound on CR 386. They said the car went off the road onto the west shoulder of CR 386. The car then hit a culvert which caused the sedan to become airborne. The vehicle stopped facing northbound in the west ditch.

NewsChannel 7 was told their next of kin have been notified.

