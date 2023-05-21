WMR U.S. Coast Guard holds National Marina Day Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s U.S. Coast Guard celebrated National Marina Day by ensuring boaters were ready to hit the water Saturday.

They held an event were participants enjoyed activities like paddle boarding and cruising out on a personal boat for free. The Coast Guard’s Auxiliary also offered free inspections for boaters.

Some inspections were at random, but all in an effort to make sure people were safe to head out into the marina.

As National Boater Safety Week approaches, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is stressing the importance of inspections, and how boaters can be safe and prepared when away from shore.

One fishing boater passed his inspection and explained to NewsChannel 7 why he believes they are so important.

”I mean that’s what we’re all about, is making sure everybody’s safe on the water,” he said. “Making sure people that are on the boast are safe, and making sure you can protect your family, you know... [that’s what] it’s all about.”

In honor of National Boater Safety Week, the Naval Base will also be sharing information with Newschannel Seven on boater safety all of next week.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.