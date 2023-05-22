96th Annual Sherman Invitational Golf Tournament Returned to Panama Country Club Once Again

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The tournament has 184 players this year, the highest number since the hurricane, the majority returning players, here’s tournament director Mike Riley, on the brotherhood that has developed between the players over the 96 years.

“It’s almost like a fraternity. A lot of the older guys, you know, we’ve got guys 75 years old playing in the tournament, they just come back, not only do they want to play golf, but they want to see their buddies that they’ve been seeing here, every 30, for every year for 30 years. It rally is good and the older guys will hand around and come watch the young guys play and it’s just the whole comradery of it all is really cool”, Mike said.

Brent Edwards this years winner at 8 under.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.