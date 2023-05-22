Brent Edwards Wins 96th Sherman Invitational

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 184 golfers took to the course these past 3 days but only one could come out on top, who would it be??

**In video attached**

The defending champ Brian Barth, getting a nice up from the sand but shoots it a little long as it rolls off the back of the green.

Throw it over Brent Edwards, who was the leader coming into the hole, the beautiful chip setting him up right in front of the hole

Back over to Barth, the long putt from outside the green and the former champion doing what champions do, sinking the put with ease. Barth would finished tied for fourth at 5 under.

Back to our leader, Brent just needing a two put to claim the win and that’s exactly what he gets and your 2023 96th Sherman Invitational winner is Brent Edwards as he finished 8 under for the tournament.

