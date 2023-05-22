Chipley Wins Their First State Baseball Championship in Program History

Washing County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, history was made over in Chipley.

The Chipley Tigers claimed their first ever baseball state title in program history yesterday. So, today the Tigers got a hero’s welcome at the school.

As they pulled into the school with an escort from the fire and police department. This win meant a lot to everyone in the community but it was the sweetest for Chipley Head Coach Andy Compton who’s been with the program for over 30 years.

Coach Compton also played for the Tigers in high school and said “It feels amazing. You know we’ve been trying to get this for a long long time and to finally get it done. Our guys just performed and never flintched. It’s just great to be back to enjoy this with everybody.”

Almost everyone on the Chipley coaching staff played for Chipley in past years. Congratulations again to the Chipley Tigers on their win.

