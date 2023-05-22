Chipley Wins Their First State Baseball Championship in Program History

Chipley Championship
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washing County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday, history was made over in Chipley.

The Chipley Tigers claimed their first ever baseball state title in program history yesterday. So, today the Tigers got a hero’s welcome at the school.

As they pulled into the school with an escort from the fire and police department. This win meant a lot to everyone in the community but it was the sweetest for Chipley Head Coach Andy Compton who’s been with the program for over 30 years.

Coach Compton also played for the Tigers in high school and said “It feels amazing. You know we’ve been trying to get this for a long long time and to finally get it done. Our guys just performed and never flintched. It’s just great to be back to enjoy this with everybody.”

Almost everyone on the Chipley coaching staff played for Chipley in past years. Congratulations again to the Chipley Tigers on their win.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The organization is teaming up with the Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to...
World Changers are coming to Panama City
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Clark was last seen missing in the 900 block of Huntington Drive.
Panama City Police ask for public’s help finding missing adult
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

Latest News

Sherman Final
Liberty 2
Impact of NICU Nurses
Port St. Joe community mourns loss of two high school students
Port St. joe High School Mourns The Loss Of Fellow Classmates
Port St. Joe community mourns loss of two high school students