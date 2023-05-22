First graduating class from Rosenwald’s SLIFE program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 140 students graduated from Rosenwald High School Monday, and a few of them made history!

For eight Rosenwald students, today’s graduation was extra special.

That’s because they came to Bay County from other countries, where they had limited education and English-speaking skills.

So, they took part in a special program called “SLIFE.” It’s designed for students with English as a second language.

On Monday, they were the first to graduate from that program.

School officials say these eight grads come from various backgrounds. Many were behind when they entered Bay District Schools.

The program helped them learn English and get a high school diploma all in two years.

“The program will keep growing and just to reiterate, to students, if there’s a will there’s a way so no matter your background you will be able to get diploma,” said Monique Hall, the director of the SLFE program.

As for the students, a diploma is a dream come true.

One graduate named Madelyn is from El Salvador.

“I am happy to graduate high school in this country, in my country I don’t have idea where school is in my country or opportunity or family support but here, I feel good, very good, happy,” said Madelyn Bonilla, a graduate.

There are 32 students currently still in the SLIFE program at Rosenwald.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.