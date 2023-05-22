Flood Watch in effect for the early week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar with some passing clouds moving through for a partly to mostly cloudy start. We’ll see more rain chances develop throughout the day today, especially by midday and afternoon. So, go ahead and pack the umbrella.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with temperatures starting out in the low to mid 70s. Dress comfortably for a warm day ahead. Highs today warm in the low to mid 80s. But widely scattered storms into the midday and afternoon will help cool things off.

There’s potential for some heavy rains to develop over the next couple days. And with an already saturated soil from several days of midday and afternoon storms, a Flood Watch is in effect for NWFL through Tuesday evening.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...”Whatever rainfall falls today will continue to prime the already saturated soils for additional heavy rainfall on Tuesday. As of now, much of the area already has received 400-600% of its normal rainfall over the past week which will make already saturated areas most susceptible to flooding from heavy rainfall. As such, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area through Tuesday evening. A few storms today could also be strong with gusty winds and small hail. The primary threat however is the heavy rainfall.”

Storms that develop will have the potential for moving over some of the same locations that have been hit hard over the past few days. 1-3″ of rain will be possible, with isolated areas that storms persist over capable of reaching up to 4-7″ through Tuesday. Flood prone areas may receive minor flooding if caught in some of the storms over the next couple days.

Our pattern shifts out of a wet one to a drier setup by Wednesday and through the rest of the week.

For today, partly cloudy skies with storms developing into the midday and afternoon, most storms will develop away from the coast. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another unsettled day for Tuesday before rains back off through mid to late week.

