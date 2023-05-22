Liberty County Softball Heading Back to State with a Plan and Purpose

By Braden Maloy
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Liberty County had a send off party for their softball team this morning, as they headed off to the State Tournament in Clermont. The Bulldogs holding a devotional service in the school gym this morning at 9am Eastern before loading the bus around 9:45.

Liberty currently sitting with a 19-8 record and winners of 5 straight, the past 4 being single elimination games, so winning necessary. Last year they suffered a tough 3-2 loss to the Jay Royals in the semifinals. This year they drew the Dixie County Bears as their 1st round match up but with this year being their second straight trip to the final four and the entire team returning from last season, they’re excited, but not satisfied.

“Oh, they’re very excited, it’s one thing we worked towards. You know, last year we came up short in the final four, so that was our main goal this year, to work to get back down there. We talked about knocking on the door this last year then we’re going to try and kick it in this year”, said head coach Jennifer Sewell

“All year I’ve been saying to the girls, never be satisfied”, Senior Captain Elizabeth “Sister” Arnold said, “So, like last year we did have a good season, we made it to the final four but it’s been a big thing that we just keep saying to each other, “never be satisfied with making it to the final four, you want to make it all the way so you can win it all.”

Those 5 straight wins coming over Blountstown, then Wewahitchka and Franklin in their district tournament and then Sneads and Franklin again in their regional playoffs. That’s an impressive stretch! One of the keys to that impressive stretch, the love between girls

“After our season, we’ve come together and done some stuff outside of softball as a team and it just really, this team is like a family and we’re all like sisters, so I think that’s helped us”, Arnold said.

“They love one another, they want to do good for one another, they want this team to win. There’s been a lot of tears this week because it’s the final week. The seniors are getting ready to graduate, the underclass realizing the seniors won’t be here next year and the underclassman are playing hard for their senior to help finish and get things done”, stated Coach Sewell.

That first game against Dixie is set for Tuesday at 1:30pm Eastern, Liberty the 3 seed, looking for their first state title.

