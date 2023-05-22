Marijuana charges against Jackson County men

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are in custody after deputies say narcotics were found in their vehicle.

On Saturday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car at the corner of Highway 231 and Highway 90 in Cottondale.

When deputies spoke to the driver, they say they smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside. As a result, both the passenger and driver were asked to step out of the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was deployed and reportedly alerted to the odor inside the car.

When officials conducted a search, they say marijuana was found in an open bag under the passenger seat where Martin Salazar was sitting. More was allegedly found in Salazar’s front pocket.

Deputies say they also found a Percocet pill and a baggie containing a brown powder substance that they believed to be fentanyl. The substance was sent to the lab.

Jackson and Salazar are both facing charges of marijuana possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jackson is separately charged with violation of probation and driving while license suspended or revoked. Salazar was charged with possession of medication without a prescription.

