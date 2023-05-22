Mosquito treatments in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beach Mosquito Control District will be conducting sprays by truck on Tuesday, weather permitting.

According to the company, 1A and 1B are zones to be treated, and spray missions will begin at around 2:30-3:00 a.m. and continue until about 6:30 a.m.

You can see where treatment plans are and if they’re near your location, or to log a service request online here.

You can also contact Beach Mosquito Control District at 850-233-5030 ext. 202.

