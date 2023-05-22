Mosquito treatments in Bay County

Spray missions will begin at around 2:30-3:00 a.m. and continue until about 6:30 a.m.
Spray missions will begin at around 2:30-3:00 a.m. and continue until about 6:30 a.m.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beach Mosquito Control District will be conducting sprays by truck on Tuesday, weather permitting.

According to the company, 1A and 1B are zones to be treated, and spray missions will begin at around 2:30-3:00 a.m. and continue until about 6:30 a.m.

You can see where treatment plans are and if they’re near your location, or to log a service request online here.

You can also contact Beach Mosquito Control District at 850-233-5030 ext. 202.

