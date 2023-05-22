NICU nurses’ profound impact on communities

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Working in the medical field is often demanding. However, being a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit, especially if it’s only one in the area, can come with its own set of challenges.

The Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Family Birth Place is the only NICU in the Okaloosa and Walton County area. NICU nurses say they’re preparing to help as many families as possible as the panhandle population continues to grow.

These nurses care for ill and premature babies who need around-the-clock assistance. They say they’re responsible for checking babies’ vital signs, breathing habits, feeding schedules, and more. NewsChannel 7 was told the strong bond they create with the babies and their families is truly rewarding.

“We are there with them as they’re nervous and concerned if their baby’s going to be healthy,” RN Supervisor of the NICU Brandy Kirby said. “What’s this going to look like long-term for them? So, really, the most rewarding and probably important thing the nursing staff and the physicians in a Level II NICU do is support the Mom and Dad.”

Other doctors say they love seeing parents’ reactions to hearing when their baby can go home. Neonatologists say premature babies can stay at a hospital anywhere from a couple of days to even months depending on the severity.

“You know, when you look at Mom and Dad and tell them their baby’s ready to go home, and it’s coming, and it’s the day,” Dr. Ayman Khmour said. “The joy you see on their faces; it’s priceless. You cannot put a price tag on that. You know, it happens almost every day, but it’s different with every family. The way they interact with it, the way they react to it is precious. You cannot, you cannot see that anywhere else.”

Hospital representatives said the unit has helped save more than 600 babies since NICU opened in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The organization is teaming up with the Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to...
World Changers are coming to Panama City
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Clark was last seen missing in the 900 block of Huntington Drive.
Panama City Police ask for public’s help finding missing adult
The tractor then ran over the woman, and promptly collided with a pickup truck at the home...
Woman in serious condition after run over by tractor
Monique Turenne released from prison 18 years after being convicted in the death her husband

Latest News

When you’re going out on the water, being prepared can the difference between life or death.
Life jacket station opening at Grady Brown Park
When you’re going out on the water, being prepared can the difference between life or death.
Life Jacket Station coming to Grady Brown Park
Sherman Final
Liberty 2