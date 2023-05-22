Traffic crash blocks highway lanes

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials urge drivers to use caution and expect delays after a car crash in Walton County.

On Monday morning, Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Fire Rescue, responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking both southbound lanes of U.S. 331 S just north of Highway 20 in Freeport.

According to deputies, traffic was flowing slowly through the median. Florida Highway Patrol was notified.

