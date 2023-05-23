Bay County Veteran turns 100

Imagine living to the golden age of 100. One Bay County veteran is celebrating that milestone, and a lot of other people are celebrating with her.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Maxine Mann was a navy flight instructor in Pensacola.

The Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans nursing home threw her a birthday party on Monday, and tons of people gathered around to share her special day.

Residents of the nursing home lined up and gave Maxine birthday cards. 100 of them for every year she was born.

“Overwhelming really, I had no expectations I had no idea I thought it was just another day you know like my other 100′s thought it was just another something you live through but no,” said Maxine Mann.

They celebrated her birthday by singing to her and having cake.

