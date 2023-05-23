City manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting, city manager Mark McQueen announced his resignation to the public.

Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the privilege of the mayor.

McQueen has been in this role since 2018.

We will continue to bring updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.