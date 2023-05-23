Coast Guard works to educate the public about boater safety during National Boater Safety Week

It's National Boater Safety Week, and U.S. Coast Guard officials want those going out on the water to be prepared and informed.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather’s beginning to warm up, and people are headed out on the water.

But before you leave the dock for a day in the sun, you should brush up on your boater safety skills.

They say they actively engage with boaters to ensure they have essential life-saving equipment.

“First time everybody gets their boat out on the water; they don’t check their boats, they really don’t have an idea what’s going on,” Coast Guard Executive Petty Officer Thomas Simonds said. “They just want to get out on the water. A lot of people know that the Coast Guard does search and rescue. Some people know we do law enforcement. But what a lot of people don’t know is a big part of what we do is education.”

Because, when the unexpected occurs, people risk accidents that could have been prevented.

Items like life jackets, flares, and fire extinguishers are required to be offshore.

Items like lifejackets, flares, and fire extinguishers are required to pass boating inspections.
Items like lifejackets, flares, and fire extinguishers are required to pass boating inspections.(WJHG)

And if you don’t have the required items readily available, boaters’ risk being terminated and taken back to the dock, where they will be in violation.

Simonds said people should ‘know before they go’ out on the water.

Throughout the week, the Coast Guard will be speaking about the importance of being safe and equipped, so the public can be able to enjoy being offshore the right way.

National Boater Safety Week began after Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into effect on June 4, 1958.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Traffic crash blocks highway lanes
Port St. joe High School Mourns The Loss Of Fellow Classmates
Port St. Joe community mourns loss of two high school students
Monique Turenne is now a free woman after serving an 18-year sentence for second degree murder.
Infamous murder case comes back to light
Cardenas was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and taken to Bay County Jail.
Panama City Beach man arrested in undercover op
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Mosely High school broke ground today on a new outdoor classroom.
Mosley High School is Taking the Classroom outside
NewsChannel 7 sat down with Wheeker in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
Man struck by lightning in PCB shares his journey to recovery