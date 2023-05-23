Graduations in Bay County
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the school year comes to a close, a new chapter has started for students in Bay County District Schools.
Graduation ceremonies have erupted all across the Panhandle. Here’s a list of the ceremonies that have gone on this month in Bay County and are still to come:
- Chautauqua Charter School on May 5 at 6 p.m.
- Margaret K Lewis School on May 18 at 10 a.m.
- Bay Virtual School on May 18 at 5 p.m.
- Palm Bay Prep Academy on May 18 at 6 p.m.
- Rutherford High School on May 19 at 7 p.m.
- Rosenwald High School on May 22 at 12 p.m.
- North Bay Haven Charter Academy on May 22 at 7 p.m.
- J.R. Arnold High School on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
- New Horizons Learning Center on May 23 at 3:30 p.m.
- Bay High School on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- A Crawford Mosley High School on May 24 at 7:30 p.m.
- Central High School on May 25 at 6:30 p.m.
- Deane Bozeman School on May 25 at 7 p.m.
- Haney Technical College on May 30 at 6 p.m.
