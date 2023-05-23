Graduations in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the school year comes to a close, a new chapter has started for students in Bay County District Schools.

Graduation ceremonies have erupted all across the Panhandle. Here’s a list of the ceremonies that have gone on this month in Bay County and are still to come:

Chautauqua Charter School on May 5 at 6 p.m.

Margaret K Lewis School on May 18 at 10 a.m.

Bay Virtual School on May 18 at 5 p.m.

Palm Bay Prep Academy on May 18 at 6 p.m.

Rutherford High School on May 19 at 7 p.m.

Rosenwald High School on May 22 at 12 p.m.

North Bay Haven Charter Academy on May 22 at 7 p.m.

J.R. Arnold High School on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

New Horizons Learning Center on May 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Bay High School on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

A Crawford Mosley High School on May 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Central High School on May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Deane Bozeman School on May 25 at 7 p.m.

Haney Technical College on May 30 at 6 p.m.

