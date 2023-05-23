Graduations in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the school year comes to a close, a new chapter has started for students in Bay County District Schools.

Graduation ceremonies have erupted all across the Panhandle. Here’s a list of the ceremonies that have gone on this month in Bay County and are still to come:

  • Chautauqua Charter School on May 5 at 6 p.m.
  • Margaret K Lewis School on May 18 at 10 a.m.
  • Bay Virtual School on May 18 at 5 p.m. 
  • Palm Bay Prep Academy on May 18 at 6 p.m. 
  • Rutherford High School on May 19 at 7 p.m.
  • Rosenwald High School on May 22 at 12 p.m.
  • North Bay Haven Charter Academy on May 22 at 7 p.m.
  • J.R. Arnold High School on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
  • New Horizons Learning Center on May 23 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Bay High School on May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • A Crawford Mosley High School on May 24 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Central High School on May 25 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Deane Bozeman School on May 25 at 7 p.m.
  • Haney Technical College on May 30 at 6 p.m.

