Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to remain unsettled through at least Tuesday of this week with scattered storms and heavy rainfall likely. For tonight storms will taper off with lows in the 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will be 30% overnight. On Tuesday we will see more scattered storms w/highs in the 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will be 60-70%. A Flood Watch remains in effect for our area so stay weather aware as multiple inches of rain in spots will be possible. The rain chances begin to taper off Wednesday with sunny, less humid weather on the way into the Memorial Day Weekend forecast.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

