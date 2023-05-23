Mosley High School is Taking the Classroom outside

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mosely High school broke ground today on a new outdoor classroom.

“Such an exciting time for all of us,” said Winston Chester, a school board member. “This is the 30th anniversary of the outdoor education class it has such great alumni in all kinds of fields and outdoors and this going to be one of a kind and the go to place in the south for outdoor education.”

The first of its kind for a high school in the state. The students will get hands on learning in everything from boater safety, to casting a net.

There will also be stations for students to make various items that are used outdoors.

School board officials say today is a big day. During Tuesday’s school board meeting they approved naming the new building.

The classroom will bear the name of school board member Winston Chester who created the highly successful outdoor education program.

“I started this class in 1993 and I couldn’t talk that many kids into taking it and I finally got 12 boys to take the class and after that it just exploded and 80 percent of the senior class of 500 are taking it now,” said Chester.

