Sheriffs team up to help Hosford tornado victims

Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a...
Numerous FHP units headed out to the small town after the tornado moved through during a Tornado Warning that stretched across Liberty, Gadsden, and Leon Counties. The storm knocked out power to every resident in Hosford.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Candace Newman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSFORD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Recent, steady rain is making tornado cleanup harder for people in Hosford who are still living with tarps on their roofs.

The Liberty County Sheriff says local businesses, churches, and generous people across the Panhandle have given so much help, but there’s still work to do.

Nearly a month after an EF-2 tornado hit Hosford, people are still coming home to damage.

That’s one reason two sheriffs are teaming up to raise money.

Franklin and Liberty counties announced a joint GoFundMe campaign Tuesday.

Liberty Sheriff Buddy Money says about 100 people were impacted in the April 27th storm, with about 20 homes damaged.

“You’re seeing blue tarps everywhere and now we’re getting rain almost every day and its real heavy rain. It’s not just a light drizzle, so you don’t know how much damage is being done on the inside of the home,” he said.

Sheriff Money also says many people didn’t have homeowner’s insurance because they had to choose between buying that, or other necessities, like food.

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says many who did have insurance struggle to pay the deductibles necessary to start repairs.

Between local businesses, churches, and people across the Panhandle, both sheriffs say they’re thankful for the help they’ve gotten so far.

“The state and federal government need to step up, even if it’s a small disaster like this, small matters. We are small counties,” Sheriff Smith exclaims.

“Nothing comes here to the small county, which you know, we’re not a rich county. We’re a hardworking county. A lot of people go to work and make ends meet every day,” said Sheriff Money.

He also says no donation is too small and he welcomes whatever you can give because he says it will help the people suffering.

Sheriff Smith says bringing awareness to the campaign will help too.

“Share it as many times you can, you know, let’s make this thing because there’s people in other states that will give,” Sheriff Smith added.

He says using the joint campaign or Franklin County Sheriff’s foundation designed for things like this, ensures your money is going to local people.

Liberty County is looking to create a similar foundation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Traffic crash blocks highway lanes
Port St. joe High School Mourns The Loss Of Fellow Classmates
Port St. Joe community mourns loss of two high school students
FHP said a double fatality happened in Gulf County.
Two teens killed in crash in Gulf County
Jackson and Salazar are both facing charges of marijuana possession with intent to sell and...
Marijuana charges against Jackson County men
Monique Turenne is now a free woman after serving an 18-year sentence for second degree murder.
Infamous murder case comes back to light

Latest News

A Springfield man is in jail after officers say he had sex with a victim against her will.
Springfield man arrested on sexual battery charges
Aquatic Center Opening Weekend
Cardenas was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and taken to Bay County Jail.
Panama City Beach man arrested in undercover op
Documents showed Rhodes would then steal the mail, look for personal checks the homeowner made,...
DeFuniak man sentenced for stealing checks