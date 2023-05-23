Soaking scattered storms keep NWFL under Flood Watch today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active start on radar with some passing showers moving through for a partly to mostly cloudy start. We’ll see more rain chances develop throughout the day today, especially by midday and afternoon for both the coast and inland. So, go ahead and pack the umbrella.

Otherwise, we’re warm and humid with temperatures starting out near 70. Dress comfortably for a warm day ahead. But widely scattered storms into the midday and afternoon will help cool things off. Highs today only reach the low 80s.

There’s potential for some heavy rains to develop again today. With an already saturated soil from several days of midday and afternoon storms, a Flood Watch is in effect for NWFL through Tuesday evening.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...”Heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with isolated totals near 6 to 8 inches fell

across several different portions of the area over the last 24 hours. Therefore, very saturated soils will make it that much easier to realize additional flooding impacts from any heavy rainfall today. A flood watch remains in effect for the area through this evening. A few storms today could also be strong with gusty winds and small hail. The primary threat however is the heavy rainfall.”

Storms that develop will have the potential for moving over some of the same locations that have been hit hard over the past few days. 1-3″ of rain will be possible, with isolated areas that storms persist over capable of reaching up to 4-7″. Flood prone areas may receive minor flooding if caught in some of the storms today.

Our pattern shifts out of a wet one to a drier setup by Wednesday with just a few showers and little to no rain through the rest of the week.

For today, mostly cloudy skies after a few early morning showers with storms developing into the midday and afternoon for both the coast and inland. Highs today reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a lower rain chance for Wednesday and a much drier pattern into the late week with lower humidity.

